Boy, 15, stabbed to death on way to school
By Herald Reporter - 31 August 2022
A 15-year-old boy died after he was stabbed while walking to school in McCarthy Street, Kariega, at about 7.45am on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said a group had approached the boy and stabbed him with a knife in the chest...
