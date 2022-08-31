Big Walk for Cancer taking place in two additional cities

Algoa FM’s 2022 Big Walk for Cancer will celebrate its 24th year running by expanding across the province to East London and George for the first time.
Held virtually over the past two years due to Covid-19, the mass charity event will be happening in three locations on November 5.
This development was inspired by the virtual participation of people outside Nelson Mandela Bay.
The 2022 beneficiary is CHOC, a nonprofit organisation which supports children who are diagnosed with cancer or life-threatening blood disorders and their families.
Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay said the Big Walk for Cancer was an essential event on the annual calendar.
“It provides us with the opportunity to personally connect with our communities while raising much-needed funds for charity,” he said.
“Cancer affects all of us in various ways, either directly or indirectly, and the contribution through this event can enable our beneficiary to operate more efficiently in the fight against cancer.
“During the Covid-19 restrictions, we hosted the walk virtually and realised significant participation and interest from listeners throughout the broadcast region, including the broader Eastern Cape and the Garden Route.
“Hosting the event in East London and George gives our audience the opportunity to physically experience the big walk.
“We are very excited about this and trust that our listeners in these cities will enjoy the same vibrancy we have become accustomed to in Gqeberha.”
CHOC chief executive Hedley Lewis expressed his gratitude that the organisation had been selected as the beneficiary.
“The support we received from the Big Walk for Cancer in the past was extremely beneficial and empowered us to provide our patients with the necessary life-saving care,” Lewis said.
The donation of this year’s proceeds will be used by CHOC to install solar energy panels at its facilities in Gqeberha and East London.
“The installation of solar panels will not only reduce our electricity costs, but will ensure that when families come back from treatment they can have a warm meal or bath.
“In addition, if they need to stay up with a child who isn’t feeling well, the lights can still be on,” Lewis said.
The Big Walk for Cancer is supported by the Eastern Cape department of sports, recreation, arts and culture, MTN, aQuellé and ISUZU Motors SA.
Event registration is open on the Algoa FM website and the first 5,000 entrants will receive a free limited-edition Big Walk for Cancer T-shirt.
The physical event starts at 8am at:
- Pollok Beach, Summerstrand;
- Nedbank Running Club, Heather Park, George; and
- Old Selbornian Running Club, Berea, East London.
In addition to the physical walk, participants outside these cities can support the cause by participating virtually, walking anywhere in their own time.
Virtual participants can register in the same way as physical participants.
“We would like people from all over the country to show their support, and create awareness in their own areas, while remembering those who survived and those who succumbed to cancer,” Jay said.
