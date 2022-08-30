Police are on the hunt for the man behind the murder of a 56-year-old woman in New Brighton on Tuesday morning.
The killer knocked on the door of the woman’s house in Mini Street at about 8.30am.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, he then entered the house and confronted Nompumelelo Madlokasi as she was leaving a room.
One shot was fired at her, hitting her in the head.
The man then walked out of the house.
Madlokasi died at the scene.
“Police are investigating a case of murder,,” Janse van Rensburg said, adding that the motive for the shooting was unknown at this stage.
Anyone who can assist with any information relating to the murder is asked to contact Captain Monde Sitole of the provincial organised crime Investigation unit on 082-457-2812, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.
Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.
All information is confidential.
HeraldLIVE
Woman, 56, gunned down in New Brighton home
Image: 123RF
HeraldLIVE
