Two men accused of hit murder expected to plead

By Devon Koen - 30 August 2022

Two men accused of an alleged hit murder are expected to plead in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday after their case was postponed to allow the state and defence to iron out certain aspects. .

Whaldred Cona, 33, and Jason Julius, 21, are accused of the October 1 2020  murder of Basil Prince, who was shot execution style while seated on a couch at his home...

