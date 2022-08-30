Two men accused of hit murder expected to plead
Premium
By Devon Koen - 30 August 2022
Two men accused of an alleged hit murder are expected to plead in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday after their case was postponed to allow the state and defence to iron out certain aspects. .
Whaldred Cona, 33, and Jason Julius, 21, are accused of the October 1 2020 murder of Basil Prince, who was shot execution style while seated on a couch at his home...
Two men accused of hit murder expected to plead
Two men accused of an alleged hit murder are expected to plead in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday after their case was postponed to allow the state and defence to iron out certain aspects. .
Whaldred Cona, 33, and Jason Julius, 21, are accused of the October 1 2020 murder of Basil Prince, who was shot execution style while seated on a couch at his home...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics