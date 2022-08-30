Three in court after weekend crime spree
By Devon Koen - 30 August 2022
Three men arrested at the weekend after a brazen crime spree across Nelson Mandela Bay appeared briefly in the city’s magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
The men, aged between 27 and 29, who are not being named as formal identification parades still need to be conducted, have been charged with three counts each of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition...
