'Soweto doctors are under siege' with 10 armed robberies in five months

The Soweto Independent Practitioners Association says armed criminals are increasingly targeting private doctors, calling for police to do more to protect GPs.
The association said it had recorded 10 armed robbery cases at Soweto surgeries in the past five months.
Spokesperson Brenda Sibeko said they had engaged with senior Gauteng police officials after Dr George Koboka was killed at his surgery in March, but have not yet seen tangible measures being implemented.
Patients are also affected by crimes targeting private doctors.
In June, three patients were injured when robbers, pretending to be patients, walked into a surgery in Protea Glen and demanded cellphones and money from everyone inside the practice, according to Sibeko.
“A case was opened after Dr Thulani Tshabalala was attacked in Protea Glen but no arrests have been recorded in that case. Dr Vusumuzi Nhlapo was shot in front of his patients in Jabulani” she said.
Several doctors have improved security features at their facilities, but the association said there is no direct line to the police patrolling affected areas.
“Police have been to my surgery once or twice after I was attacked. They are not visible enough in the area I operate in. I have tried to get a direct emergency number from the local police station without success. The only thing I am relying on is the security features I have added, but I don’t feel safe while working in my own space,” said Nhlapo.
Nhlapo said private doctors can’t permanently close down their practices because they care about the communities they serve.
“Many of the doctors I know really love their jobs and they are always ready to serve the community with pride, but something must be done to protect doctors from increasing levels of crime,” he said.
Gauteng police were contacted for comment but had not responded by the time of publication.
One suspect has been arrested in the Koboka murder case. The accused will appear at the Orlando magistrate’s court on September 8.
'Soweto doctors are under siege' with 10 armed robberies in five months
Image: Thulani Mbele
