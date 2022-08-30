Second Comrades Marathon runner loses his life

SA’s running fraternity is mourning the loss of another Comrades Marathon athlete, who died close to the halfway mark on Sunday.
The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) said on Tuesday it was saddened by the deaths of athletes Phakamile Ntshiza and Mzameleni Mthembu.
CMA race doctor Jeremy Boulter confirmed the deaths of the two runners who got into distress at different points along the route.
“While details are still unknown, Mr Ntshiza reportedly passed away before he could be transported to hospital while running close to the halfway mark.”
Boulter said Mthembu had suffered a heart attack while running along the Pinetown stretch of the Comrades route. He was taken to the Westville Hospital, where he passed away.
CMA chair Mqondisi Ngcobo said: “At this difficult time we share our sympathy and condolences with the family, friends and running mates of the two athletes. We will continue to have them in our thoughts and offer them our support as they deal with their loss.
“We would like to thank the medical staff and volunteers who assisted to quickly provide whatever assistance they could to the athletes.”
Ntshiza was a member of the Gauteng-based Adventist Athletics Club.
The club said in a Facebook post: “The Comrades marathon 2022 ended with mixed feelings. To some, it has been a good experience and individuals will cherish the memories, but to others it will be a sad memory.
“Our club member Mr Phakamile Ntshiza lost his life after collapsing in the race.
“We feel touched and saddened by his untimely demise. Our hearts are with his family and friends.”
