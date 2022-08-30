The SA Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) in KwaZulu-Natal says a provincial education directive for teachers and pupils to wear traditional attire on Tuesday to honour King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini Zulu “has elements of indoctrination which must be rejected with the contempt it deserves”.
The union says while the recent coronation must be celebrated and form part of history lessons, the circular encouraging the wearing of traditional attire is perceived by Sadtu “as opposing the freedom of conscience assured by the constitution of South Africa”.
Last week the department issued a circular stating August 30 would be a day for schools to celebrate and honour the king.
“It is in that regard that the MEC for education in KwaZulu-Natal, Mbali Frazer, is dedicating Tuesday as a day for schools and the department to celebrate this historic event. The MEC is therefore requesting all schools in the province to participate in this celebration by encouraging all teachers and all other employees to wear their traditional attire on Tuesday,” the department said.
But Sadtu's provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said teachers and education workers must not feel obliged to honour the circular.
“The KZN Circular No 99 of 2022 is acknowledged for its sentiment to celebrate and honour His Majesty, King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini Zulu,” said Caluza.
“His Majesty’s coronation was observed with immense pride by many people in our society, including the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union, which is of the same view expressed by the department of education that this historic moment should form part of the history taught in our schools.
Sadtu rejects call for traditional attire at schools to honour King Misuzulu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
“Albeit that the South African Schools Act advances the promotion of our diverse cultures and languages, Circular No 99 of 2022 requesting all schools in KwaZulu-Natal to encourage all teachers, learners and all other employees to wear traditional attire is perceived by Sadtu as opposing the freedom of conscience assured by the constitution of South Africa.
“At the height of the mutually shared esteem for His Majesty, it must not be forgotten that policies guiding the Republic’s public education institutions mandate that in celebrating diversity, no cultural ethos must be dominant over others in public schools. Honouring our rainbow nation, Heritage Day is often a celebration of inclusivity and diversity across schools.”
Caluza said beyond this, there is no cultural observance within public schools that encourages pupils and teachers to wear specific cultural attire on any other day.
“Therefore Sadtu calls upon the MEC and HOD [head of department] to explain the stance of this circular. Teachers and education workers must not feel obliged to honour this circular, which in our view has elements of indoctrination which must be rejected.”
