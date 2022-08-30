×

News

'People's favourite' Durban metro police horse put down

30 August 2022
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
Fagan, the only white horse in Durban’s Police mounted unit, was a “people’s favourite.” He was put down on Monday.
Image: via Facebook

A retired Durban metro police horse was put down on Monday.

Popularly known as the “Great White One” during patrols on Durban’s beachfront, Fagan had been receiving ongoing treatment for arthritis in his legs.

Durban metro police spokesperson Supt Boysie Zungu told TimesLIVE Fagan, the only white horse in Durban’s mounted police unit, was a “people’s favourite”.

“Though he was retired, it is sad that he had to be put down. He served 20 years and had won the hearts of those that met him during his time with Durban metro police,” he said.

Fagan, a  Percheron gelding joined the unit in 2002.

He retired from active service in 2020.

His last rider was Inspector Gordon Wreyford.

Fagan was a working police horse at major Durban events including parades, Cop 17 and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

