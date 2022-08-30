Northern Alliance councillors win court application to attend meeting
By Michael Kimberley - 30 August 2022
The three Northern Alliance councillors involved in bitter battles for control of the party have been granted a court order to attend Tuesday’s council meeting.
The order was granted, only for Tuesday’s meeting, for Gary Van Niekerk, Bevan Brown and Stag Mitchell...
Politics