News

Northern Alliance councillors win court application to attend meeting

By Michael Kimberley - 30 August 2022

The three Northern Alliance councillors involved in bitter battles for control of the party have been granted a court order to attend Tuesday’s council meeting.

The order was granted, only for Tuesday’s meeting, for Gary Van Niekerk, Bevan Brown and Stag Mitchell...

