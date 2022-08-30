New campaign aims to plug dire sewage pollution
By Guy Rogers - 30 August 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay’s sewerage system has collapsed but awareness, engagement and pressure on the municipality can turn the situation around — that is the thrust of #theSh!tIsreal campaign.
The campaign was initiated by the East Cape Environmental Network, Eastern Cape Environmental Forum, Wildlife and Environment Society of SA Algoa Bay branch and the Zwartkops Conservancy under the co-ordination of the Algoa Bay Ocean Stewards coalition...
