×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

New campaign aims to plug dire sewage pollution

By Guy Rogers - 30 August 2022

Nelson Mandela Bay’s sewerage system has collapsed but awareness, engagement and pressure on the municipality can turn the situation around —  that is  the thrust of #theSh!tIsreal campaign.

The campaign was initiated by the East Cape Environmental Network, Eastern Cape Environmental Forum, Wildlife and Environment Society of SA Algoa Bay branch and the Zwartkops Conservancy under the co-ordination of the Algoa Bay Ocean Stewards coalition...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court

Most Read