Murder accused admits he wanted to steal goods from victim’s car
By Devon Koen - 30 August 2022
While denying involvement in murdering two men while they were delivering a bed in Zwide, Simphiwe Tame admitted that he did try to steal from the vehicle of one victim.
Testifying in the Gqeberha high court on Monday, the 24-year-old said he and his co-accused, Lwando Lengisi, 31, and Madoda Lose, 33, were in Ngoma Street, Zwide on June 7 2019, with the intent of visiting his girlfriend at the time...
