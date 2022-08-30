Metro must act now to avoid flooding disaster, expert warns

While Nelson Mandela Bay is in desperate need of heavy downpours, the metro’s infrastructure is woefully ill-equipped to weather the type of storm needed to alleviate the ongoing drought.
Dr Andrew Muir, the lead for the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s recently established Eastern Cape Climate Change Coalition, said the onus was on the municipality to urgently maintain the metro’s crumbling stormwater drainage system.
Muir’s study and rapid assessment of how climate change will affect Nelson Mandela Bay, provide an outlook from 2021-2040, and highlight the effect that extreme storm surges, rising sea levels and temperature increases will have on the metro.
He said in the aftermath analysis of why the KwaZulu-Natal flooding was so severe, the stormwater drainage system had been identified as a major culprit.
“An ongoing municipal and public works programme of ensuring the drainage system is sufficient to cope with the size of the metro, and is sufficiently maintained, along with clearing alien vegetation from key areas such as the Baakens Valley and Van Der Kemp’s Kloof, are crucial to being prepared for the next major rain event,” Muir said.
The predicted storm surges, which were likely to follow the current drought, were set to cause severe damage to key infrastructure such as roads and buildings, and affect communities living in low-lying areas, he said.
“The city needs to convene an urgent strategic planning session to develop a climate change master plan.
“Also, disaster management capabilities need to be reinstated in the metro to ensure that early warning systems and other key measures are in place.”
He said the situation in the Bay had been worsened by years of neglect and irregular monitoring and maintenance of the city’s drainage network, which is clogged with foreign objects despite numerous calls from various stakeholders to address the issue.
“Buffer zones should also be created, while all new buildings should be forced to have rainwater harvesting systems and water-saving toilets, taps and shower heads.”
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said last week, after heavy rains which highlighted the issue, that the municipality was developing a plan to remove the rubble from the drains and other public infrastructure.
HeraldLIVE
Metro must act now to avoid flooding disaster, expert warns
Image: SUPPLIED
While Nelson Mandela Bay is in desperate need of heavy downpours, the metro’s infrastructure is woefully ill-equipped to weather the type of storm needed to alleviate the ongoing drought.
Dr Andrew Muir, the lead for the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s recently established Eastern Cape Climate Change Coalition, said the onus was on the municipality to urgently maintain the metro’s crumbling stormwater drainage system.
Muir’s study and rapid assessment of how climate change will affect Nelson Mandela Bay, provide an outlook from 2021-2040, and highlight the effect that extreme storm surges, rising sea levels and temperature increases will have on the metro.
He said in the aftermath analysis of why the KwaZulu-Natal flooding was so severe, the stormwater drainage system had been identified as a major culprit.
“An ongoing municipal and public works programme of ensuring the drainage system is sufficient to cope with the size of the metro, and is sufficiently maintained, along with clearing alien vegetation from key areas such as the Baakens Valley and Van Der Kemp’s Kloof, are crucial to being prepared for the next major rain event,” Muir said.
The predicted storm surges, which were likely to follow the current drought, were set to cause severe damage to key infrastructure such as roads and buildings, and affect communities living in low-lying areas, he said.
“The city needs to convene an urgent strategic planning session to develop a climate change master plan.
“Also, disaster management capabilities need to be reinstated in the metro to ensure that early warning systems and other key measures are in place.”
He said the situation in the Bay had been worsened by years of neglect and irregular monitoring and maintenance of the city’s drainage network, which is clogged with foreign objects despite numerous calls from various stakeholders to address the issue.
“Buffer zones should also be created, while all new buildings should be forced to have rainwater harvesting systems and water-saving toilets, taps and shower heads.”
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said last week, after heavy rains which highlighted the issue, that the municipality was developing a plan to remove the rubble from the drains and other public infrastructure.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics