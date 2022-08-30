MEC, ANC slam gun attack on BCM boss
Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 30 August 2022
Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams has condemned the latest attack on Buffalo City Metro infrastructure director and acting city manager Nceba Ncunyana.
Ncunyana was shot several times as he approached his home on Friday afternoon...
MEC, ANC slam gun attack on BCM boss
Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams has condemned the latest attack on Buffalo City Metro infrastructure director and acting city manager Nceba Ncunyana.
Ncunyana was shot several times as he approached his home on Friday afternoon...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics