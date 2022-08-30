×

News

Man, 35, wanted on double murder charge

By Herald Reporter - 30 August 2022
WANTED MAN: Police are on the hunt for Luthando Bafani, 35, wanted in connection with a double murder
Image: SUPPLIED

New Brighton detectives have appealed to the community for assistance to trace a suspect wanted for a double murder which took place in New Brighton in July.

At about 2.15am on July 19, police responded to a shooting at a house in Mhambehlala Street.

On arrival, they found the bodies of two men, who had been shot in the head.

They were identified as Bagcine Sith, 23, and Andile Williams, 29.

A warrant of arrest was issued for Luthando Bafani, 35.

His whereabouts are unknown.

“We appeal to anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect to contact the investigating officer, detective Sergeant Phakamile Mndaweni, on 076-771-6444, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.

All information is confidential.

