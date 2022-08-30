×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Male dancers bring the magic to Nelson Mandela Bay stage

Leading man Mike Tito promises plenty of fun and excitement

Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 30 August 2022

Ladies, buckle those seat belts — and men keep an eye on your women — because all-male revue show Magic Mike is headed for Nelson Mandela Bay for the first time.

And to all the single women, the good news is leading man Mike Tito is still on the market...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court

Most Read