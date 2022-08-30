Grootboom elected to lead ACDP in Eastern Cape
By Michael Kimberley - 30 August 2022
Newly elected ACDP Eastern Cape leader Lance Grootboom wants to see the party sitting in the Bhisho legislature after the 2024 elections.
He hopes to achieve this by building up branches across the province as he did in Nelson Mandela Bay, where he is a councillor...
Grootboom elected to lead ACDP in Eastern Cape
Newly elected ACDP Eastern Cape leader Lance Grootboom wants to see the party sitting in the Bhisho legislature after the 2024 elections.
He hopes to achieve this by building up branches across the province as he did in Nelson Mandela Bay, where he is a councillor...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics