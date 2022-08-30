×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Grootboom elected to lead ACDP in Eastern Cape

By Michael Kimberley - 30 August 2022

Newly elected ACDP Eastern Cape leader Lance Grootboom wants to see the party sitting in the Bhisho legislature after the 2024 elections.

He hopes to achieve this by building up branches across the province as he did in Nelson Mandela Bay, where he is a councillor...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court

Most Read