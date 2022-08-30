×

Foreigners shut shops for most of day amid tensions in Kwanokuthula

Provincial and municipal officials meet to seek solutions to conflict in Plett township

By Herald Reporter - 30 August 2022

Brewing tensions in the Kwanokuthula township in Plettenberg  Bay saw foreign nationals temporarily shut shop on Monday, leaving both shop owners and residents the poorer for it.

Salons, barbershops and building material vendors also closed their doors as children looking to buy bread and scores of other residents were turned away at spaza shops.  ..

