Colleen Glen couple chisels way to freedom after robbery
By Riaan Marais - 30 August 2022
Tied up and locked in a pitch-dark storeroom, it took an elderly Colleen Glen couple hours to chisel their way through a solid wooden door after a gang of robbers held them at gunpoint for cash and a handful of valuables.
Despite the modus operandi matching a series of recent robberies on smallholdings and high-end estates in the area, Gqeberha police say it is still too early to link the latest invasion to the culprits believed to be behind the previous attacks...
