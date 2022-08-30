×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Cable thieves caught red-handed on busy Durban road

30 August 2022
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
A municipal official raised the alarm when he saw the 'brazen' suspects removing cables on Margaret Mncadi Avenue.
A municipal official raised the alarm when he saw the 'brazen' suspects removing cables on Margaret Mncadi Avenue.
Image: via Facebook

Two men were nabbed while allegedly stealing cables in broad daylight on a busy road in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.

The eThekwini municipality said a municipal official raised the alarm when he saw the “brazen” suspects removing cables on Margaret Mncadi Avenue.

Durban metro police arrested the pair within 10 minutes and they were found in possession of tools used to remove the cable.

Two cable thieves were nabbed within 10 minutes by the Metro Police. The police intercepted the pair after a Municipal...

Posted by EThekwini Municipality on Tuesday, August 30, 2022

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court

Most Read