×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bus classroom on a road to nowhere

No-one deserves to be taught like this, say parents of farm school pupils

Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni - 30 August 2022

A rickety old bus where snakes and monkeys find shelter serves as a classroom for about 15 pupils at Sindawonye Primary School on a farm near Kariega.

The bus rattles when the wind blows and leaks when it rains...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court

Most Read