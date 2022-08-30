Bus classroom on a road to nowhere
No-one deserves to be taught like this, say parents of farm school pupils
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni - 30 August 2022
A rickety old bus where snakes and monkeys find shelter serves as a classroom for about 15 pupils at Sindawonye Primary School on a farm near Kariega.
The bus rattles when the wind blows and leaks when it rains...
Bus classroom on a road to nowhere
No-one deserves to be taught like this, say parents of farm school pupils
A rickety old bus where snakes and monkeys find shelter serves as a classroom for about 15 pupils at Sindawonye Primary School on a farm near Kariega.
The bus rattles when the wind blows and leaks when it rains...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics