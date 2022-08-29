Why ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma visited Jacob Zuma in Nkandla

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has publicly spoken on the treatment of Zuma by the party since he was forced to step down in 2018 and his imprisonment by the Constitutional Court last year for being in contempt of court.
ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma visited former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla home at the weekend to seek “guidance and wisdom”.
The visit comes a month after Duma was elected at the ANC provincial conference.
Duma was appointed the party’s provincial chairperson ahead of former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala.
Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, shared pictures of the meeting on social media, thanking the ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal for the visit.
Speaking to the media after the visit, Duma said the leadership wanted Zuma’s “guidance and wisdom” on how to create unity.
“We’ve spoken, among other things, about the issue of building the nation, how to make sure you transfer back what belongs to the people of KwaZulu-Natal, the economy, wealth and the land. He also advised us on how to unify the province,” he said.
Duma said he was not bothered by how some people, including former tourism minister and ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom, may feel about the meeting.
He said more visits to Nkandla were on the cards, saying they will get more wisdom from Zuma.
“We did not discuss the issue of the elective conference. We debated the issue of how to ensure the ANC remains in power, how to maintain the power of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and the power of ANC governance after the 2024 elections,” said Duma.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has publicly spoken on the treatment of Zuma by the party since he was forced to step down in 2018 and his imprisonment by the Constitutional Court last year for being in contempt of court.
In a statement, ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said Zuma has the capacity to unify.
“We recall that [former] president Jacob Zuma was elected to deputise and strengthen [former] president Thabo Mbeki’s leadership collective because of his excellent human relations, listening skills and capacity to unify.
“It was felt that, inevitably, Zuma’s leadership would be needed to refocus attention on the vision of the ANC to build a compassionate and caring society. His passion for education, rural development, fighting poverty and crime remains legendary.
“It was felt Zuma would further enhance the consultative character of our organisation once the transformation agenda was in place after Mbeki.
“As the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, we commit to rebuild this province and ensure all structures of the ANC are not left behind. In this regard, we are of the view that an ongoing consultation with our leaders who contributed towards building this province is key.”
