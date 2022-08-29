×

Small, unfixed, pothole grows into huge headache

By Yolanda Palezweni - 29 August 2022

Half a metre deep and about 50cm wide — that is the size of a pothole that a Charlo man sat in to try to get the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s attention as the “crater” has been left like that for more than five months.

Haydn Young, 57, staged the quirky protest by fitting half of his body into the pothole that grew from initially the size of a tennis ball...

