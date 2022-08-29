×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Plan to scrap Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral executive system published in provincial gazette

By Michael Kimberley - 29 August 2022

A plan to scrap the mayoral executive system in Nelson Mandela Bay took its first step on Monday after being gazetted.

The notice was signed by former Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha, who has since been replaced by Zolile Williams...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court

Most Read