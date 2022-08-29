The smell of burning tyres lingers in Olievenhoutbosch, Tshwane, where residents led by the EFF embarked on a protest on Monday.
Residents closed the R55 and barricaded several routes within the township with burning tyres, logs and bricks.
By 11.15am the situation was calm, with protesters dispersed and traffic flowing.
The EFF in Gauteng said the protest was to demand improved service delivery in the area.
Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said: “The protest affected the R55 but the Johannesburg metro police department and TMPD are monitoring the situation.”
Olievenhoutbosch protest calmed
