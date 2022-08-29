Nelson Mandela Bay women’s event speakers inspire many
Everyone wants a comfortable life but to get there it takes tears, disappointment and rejection.
This was the message from Babalwa Mbuku, who started her own sanitary pad company, Ntombam, in 2017...
Nelson Mandela Bay women’s event speakers inspire many
General Reporter
Everyone wants a comfortable life but to get there it takes tears, disappointment and rejection.
This was the message from Babalwa Mbuku, who started her own sanitary pad company, Ntombam, in 2017...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics