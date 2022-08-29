More Eastern Cape matric pupils writing exams in home languages
The number of matric pupils in the Eastern Cape writing exams for six subjects in their home languages of isiXhosa and Sesotho has risen to 87,994.
At the same time, the growth in the isiXhosa vocabulary has led to a new isiXhosa-English dictionary, which is scheduled to be released in March 2023...
More Eastern Cape matric pupils writing exams in home languages
General Reporter
The number of matric pupils in the Eastern Cape writing exams for six subjects in their home languages of isiXhosa and Sesotho has risen to 87,994.
At the same time, the growth in the isiXhosa vocabulary has led to a new isiXhosa-English dictionary, which is scheduled to be released in March 2023...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics