×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

More Eastern Cape matric pupils writing exams in home languages

29 August 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

The number of matric pupils in the Eastern Cape writing exams for six subjects in their home languages of isiXhosa and Sesotho has risen to 87,994.

At the same time, the growth in the isiXhosa vocabulary has led to a new isiXhosa-English dictionary, which is scheduled to be released in March 2023...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court
Media Briefing on the Impact of 100-Day Challenges on Gender-based violence

Most Read