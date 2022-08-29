×

Liquor board conducts more inspections at Gqeberha taverns

29 August 2022
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

The popular Emalaydini Tavern in Gqeberha scrapped its plans to host socialite Zodwa Wabantu on Saturday just as the Eastern Cape Liquor Board visited it for another surprise inspection.

The board is ramping up tavern blitzes after the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy in East London on June 26 in which 21 young people, most of them children aged 13-17, died...

