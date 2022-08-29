Former public protector and law trust chairperson in social justice at Stellenbosch University Thuli Madonsela has weighed in on sexual assault allegations against finance minister Enoch Godongwana, saying the law needs to be allowed to run its course.
A case was laid with police by an Mpumalanga masseuse who accused the minister of assaulting her while she gave him a massage in his lodge room in the Kruger National Park.
Godongwana has denied the allegations, saying they were part of a “smear campaign” against him motivated by a political agenda.
He told the Sunday Times if the case went to court he would be able to prove that his wife, Thandiwe, was in the room the entire time and no sexual assault took place.
Madonsela said the allegations were saddening, and said the nation should be careful of allegations versus what has been confirmed.
She was speaking at an expert dialogue on gender-based violence (GBV) in institutions of higher learning held at Stellenbosch University.
“I always say let’s give the process time, let’s hear what his response will be,” said Madonsela.
“For example, if the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) chooses to charge him, we will assume they have a clear case against him.”
Madonsela said until Godongwana is charged by the NPA, it is not fair for the public to call for him to step aside.
‘Let’s give the process time’: Madonsela weighs in on Godongwana sexual harassment allegations
Reporter
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
Former public protector and law trust chairperson in social justice at Stellenbosch University Thuli Madonsela has weighed in on sexual assault allegations against finance minister Enoch Godongwana, saying the law needs to be allowed to run its course.
A case was laid with police by an Mpumalanga masseuse who accused the minister of assaulting her while she gave him a massage in his lodge room in the Kruger National Park.
Godongwana has denied the allegations, saying they were part of a “smear campaign” against him motivated by a political agenda.
He told the Sunday Times if the case went to court he would be able to prove that his wife, Thandiwe, was in the room the entire time and no sexual assault took place.
Madonsela said the allegations were saddening, and said the nation should be careful of allegations versus what has been confirmed.
She was speaking at an expert dialogue on gender-based violence (GBV) in institutions of higher learning held at Stellenbosch University.
“I always say let’s give the process time, let’s hear what his response will be,” said Madonsela.
“For example, if the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) chooses to charge him, we will assume they have a clear case against him.”
Madonsela said until Godongwana is charged by the NPA, it is not fair for the public to call for him to step aside.
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had no intention to move on the sexual assault allegations levelled against Godongwana.
Speaking through his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa said he was aware of the allegations and would wait for the law to take its course.
“Due legal process must run its course without any fear or favour. The president cannot be impulsive in his decision-making. His action must be informed by due legal process,” said Magwenya.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter and ANC Youth League fundraiser Thuthukile Zuma said Godongwana must lead by example and vacate office.
“We have leaders who have been accused of being perpetrators and we are saying to these leaders ‘we may love you as our leaders but as soon as you have an accusation of being a perpetrator of gender-based violence you must do the honourable thing. You must step aside, not the factional step-aside of the ANC, but you must step aside because you take the gender struggle seriously’.
“The likes of Godongwana must step aside because he must show, as a leader of society and a leader of the ANC, that he takes the gender struggle seriously. He must step aside and allow the courts to take their course without embroiling the name of the ANC and GBV in one sentence,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics