A tap popped off — most likely due to pressure — at a water collection site in Summerstrand on Sunday.This led to water spewing out, but it was quickly fixed after a contractor arrived at the site...
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leak at water collection site quickly repaired
General Reporter
A tap popped off — most likely due to pressure — at a water collection site in Summerstrand on Sunday.
This led to water spewing out, but it was quickly fixed after a contractor arrived at the site...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics