Joburg metro reshuffle rumours an attempt to sow distrust, says mayor

By TimesLIVE - 29 August 2022
Mayor Mpho Phalatse blamed the disinformation campaign on political opponents.
Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says rumours of MMCs being reshuffled and a purge of some metro officials are false.

The rumours originate from unnamed “sources” and “a spurious and unseen leaked document”, she said.

“These reports and their drivers are part of a disinformation campaign that seeks to sow disunity and distrust among coalition partners

“Equally the peddling of false information about a political 'hit list' aimed at city and entity senior managers are designed to create a culture of fear and divide and frustrate the flourishing relationship between the executive, legislature, core administration and entities.”

Phalatse blamed the disinformation campaign on political opponents, both inside and outside the city administration, in the wake of its “programme of dismantling criminal syndicates that have for been for years siphoning off money meant for the much-needed delivery of services”.

