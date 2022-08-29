SA’s hopes of staging a Formula One race in 2023 faded when it was announced that Belgium will remain on the calendar next year.
The sport announced on Sunday that Spa-Francorchamps would host a GP next year after speculation it would be dropped. It means the prospects of holding a race at SA’s Kyalami circuit appeared to have receded.
Formula One is yet to publish a full 2023 calendar, which is expected to feature a record 24 races. This year’s championship has 22 rounds.
Rumours of SA returning to the F1 calendar for the first time in 30 years went into overdrive in recent months, and gathered momentum when seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton stated he would like to race in SA.
Africa is the only continent not to have a race on the F1 schedule.
Hopes were further boosted when Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali visited SA in June to have discussions with local stakeholders, including Kyalami owner Toby Venter. It was reported that Kyalami formed part of the interim race programme for 2023.
Warren Scheckter, CEO of South African Grand Prix, was unavailable for comment on Sunday but an F1 insider told TimesLIVE that SA billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe had agreed to sponsor the $35m (R590m) hosting fee for a local race, but a sponsor hadn’t been found to fund the additional R100m to upgrade Kyalami that the FIA had requested to give the circuit an F1 rating.
The FIA recently visited the Midrand circuit and said new barriers needed to be installed and the sand traps had to be replaced by tarmac run-off areas for the track to achieve the necessary Grade 1 licence.
The insider said the track upgrades would take some time and unless a benefactor was found very soon, it was likely that the focus would shift to stage an SA Grand Prix in 2024.
SA last hosted an F1 race at Kyalami in 1993, won by Alain Prost in a Williams-Renault.
It looks like SA won't have a Formula One race in 2023
Kyalami’s hopes fade after Belgium Grand Prix confirmed for next year’s calendar
Image: Getty Images
