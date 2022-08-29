×

Director-general in KZN premier’s office arrested

29 August 2022
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
The director-general in the KwaZulu-Natal premier's office was arrested on Monday. File photo.
IN CUSTODY: The director-general in the KwaZulu-Natal premier's office was arrested on Monday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

The director-general in the KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, was arrested on Monday morning. 

Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo confirmed her arrest.

“We will issue a statement shortly with all the details,” she said. 

It is believed the charges relate to maladministration and financial misconduct. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

 

