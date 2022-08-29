Director-general in KZN premier’s office arrested

The director-general in the KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, was arrested on Monday morning.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo confirmed her arrest.
“We will issue a statement shortly with all the details,” she said.
It is believed the charges relate to maladministration and financial misconduct.
This is a developing story.
