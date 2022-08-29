Big-ticket projects in the Bay promise jobs bonanza
Huge retail expansion, special pharma hub, prime sports and leisure events set to reignite Bay economy
By Yolanda Palezweni and Michael Kimberley - 29 August 2022
A R1.5bn development in Wells Estate, a special economic zone for pharmaceutical companies in North End, a drum majorette competition to attract visitors and lobbying to host a national auto show and African edition of the World Football Summit.
These are some of the projects planned to stimulate the economy in Nelson Mandela Bay and boost the sectors hit hardest by Covid-19 while adding thousands of jobs...
