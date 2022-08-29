Anti-foreigner campaign triggers fear in Plettenberg Bay
Online ultimatum instructs foreign nationals to leave Kwanokuthula township by Thursday
By Herald Reporter - 29 August 2022
An online media campaign targeting foreign nationals in Plettenberg Bay’s Kwanokuthula township has raised tensions in the area.
The anonymous posts instruct foreigners to close up shop, pack up and leave the area before Thursday...
