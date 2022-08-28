Police arrest three suspects after hijacking, killing

Police have arrested three suspects after a string of mugging and hijacking incidents in Gqeberha on Saturday, including one where a motorist was shot dead.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the drama started on Saturday at about 7.40am in Malinga Street in Wells Estate where officers were at a murder scene.
"The two officers were approached by three armed men. They were robbed of their firearms, cellphones and wallets. The members were then placed in the back of the police van and the suspects drove off with the police vehicle."
She said when the suspects got to Gijana Street still in Wells Estate they stopped and allegedly hijacked another vehicle.
"The driver of the Renault was forced out of his vehicle and the suspects got into his vehicle and drove off leaving the police vehicle behind with the members still in the back.
"The Renault was found abandoned further down the street.
"Two cases of armed robbery and two cases of vehicle hijacking and kidnapping were opened."
Naidu said that at about 10.30am still on Saturday a couple were driving in 8th Avenue in Walmer when three armed men tried to stop their vehicle, a VW Polo.
"The driver, aged 36, on realising what was happening, sped off to Walmer Police Station."
She said officers from the station immediately responded to the alleged attempted hijacking with the complainant following behind.
"When the suspects, who were on foot, noticed the police vehicle, they boarded a taxi.
"The taxi was stopped and the suspects identified. The suspects were taken back to 8th Avenue where they had been walking earlier. Three 9mm pistols were found lying along the pavement in different spots.
"The suspects aged between 30-35 years old are in custody.
"Two of the firearms belong to the police members that were robbed in Wells Estate.
"Police have opened cases of attempted hijacking as well as three cases of illegal possession of firearms."
Naidu said while police were still at the scene of the incident in Walmer, information was received of a murder in GJ Langenhoven Drive in the Mount Road area.
"It is alleged that three suspects approached the vehicle of the victim on foot as he was driving his red Nissan Corsa bakkie up GJ Langenhoven Drive.
"Several shots were fired at the driver, who died at the scene.
"A female passenger in the vehicle sustained a gunshot wound to her right leg.
"An infant in the vehicle did not sustain any injuries."
She said it was further alleged that the suspects got into a silver Toyota Yaris and sped off.
"The Yaris was found abandoned on the corner of 6th Avenue and Lloyd streets in Walmer.
"Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened.
"The suspects have been detained [regardin] all of the above cases.
"A special task team has been established to follow up on information and confirm the linkages to all of the above cases."
HeraldLIVE
Police arrest three suspects after hijacking, killing
Senior Reporter
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Police have arrested three suspects after a string of mugging and hijacking incidents in Gqeberha on Saturday, including one where a motorist was shot dead.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the drama started on Saturday at about 7.40am in Malinga Street in Wells Estate where officers were at a murder scene.
"The two officers were approached by three armed men. They were robbed of their firearms, cellphones and wallets. The members were then placed in the back of the police van and the suspects drove off with the police vehicle."
She said when the suspects got to Gijana Street still in Wells Estate they stopped and allegedly hijacked another vehicle.
"The driver of the Renault was forced out of his vehicle and the suspects got into his vehicle and drove off leaving the police vehicle behind with the members still in the back.
"The Renault was found abandoned further down the street.
"Two cases of armed robbery and two cases of vehicle hijacking and kidnapping were opened."
Naidu said that at about 10.30am still on Saturday a couple were driving in 8th Avenue in Walmer when three armed men tried to stop their vehicle, a VW Polo.
"The driver, aged 36, on realising what was happening, sped off to Walmer Police Station."
She said officers from the station immediately responded to the alleged attempted hijacking with the complainant following behind.
"When the suspects, who were on foot, noticed the police vehicle, they boarded a taxi.
"The taxi was stopped and the suspects identified. The suspects were taken back to 8th Avenue where they had been walking earlier. Three 9mm pistols were found lying along the pavement in different spots.
"The suspects aged between 30-35 years old are in custody.
"Two of the firearms belong to the police members that were robbed in Wells Estate.
"Police have opened cases of attempted hijacking as well as three cases of illegal possession of firearms."
Naidu said while police were still at the scene of the incident in Walmer, information was received of a murder in GJ Langenhoven Drive in the Mount Road area.
"It is alleged that three suspects approached the vehicle of the victim on foot as he was driving his red Nissan Corsa bakkie up GJ Langenhoven Drive.
"Several shots were fired at the driver, who died at the scene.
"A female passenger in the vehicle sustained a gunshot wound to her right leg.
"An infant in the vehicle did not sustain any injuries."
She said it was further alleged that the suspects got into a silver Toyota Yaris and sped off.
"The Yaris was found abandoned on the corner of 6th Avenue and Lloyd streets in Walmer.
"Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened.
"The suspects have been detained [regardin] all of the above cases.
"A special task team has been established to follow up on information and confirm the linkages to all of the above cases."
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics