News

Gauteng cop shot dead while having haircut at street barber

28 August 2022
Orrin Singh
Reporter
An off-duty Gauteng warrant officer was shot dead in Johannesburg on Saturday while having a haircut at a street barber
Image: GARETH WILSON

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after a Sandton, Johannesburg, police officer was shot dead while having a haircut in Bramley View on Saturday. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said the off-duty officer was at a street barber shop on the corner of Keefe and Vangelder streets. 

“Reports indicate an unknown man approached the officer from behind and started swearing at him before firing two shots at him. The officer was declared dead on the scene.”

Netshiunda said police had been mobilised to hunt down the gunman.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the nearest police or call the crime stop number 0860 010 111. Alternatively they can tip off the police anonymously on MySAPS App.”

