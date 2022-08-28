A 45-year-old Free State woman was jailed for five years for defrauding her former employer of R6m.
Giselle Taylor Maritz was on Friday convicted and sentenced in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court for fraud, money-laundering and contravention of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.
According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo, Maritz defrauded her former employer, Phatshoane Henney Inc Attorneys, of R6m over four years.
“The employer became aware of fraudulent activities at the end of February 2020. They involved manipulating financial records and unlawful transfer of trust funds.”
A preliminary probe by the firm found Maritz was unlawfully transferring trust funds to her and her mother's bank accounts.
“These fraudulent transactions were carried out between 2015 and 2019. As a result, Phatshoane Henney Inc Attorneys was prejudiced and suffered a total loss of more than R6m.”
Free State woman jailed for five years for stealing R6m from law firm
