Baywest owner going into business rescue
Rebosis in severe financial distress, no decisions made on disposals yet
Rebosis, owner of Baywest Mall in Nelson Mandela Bay and Hemingways Mall in Buffalo City, is entering business rescue, but says it has not yet finalised if it will be disposing of some properties and which ones they may be.
Morne Reinders of Articulate Capital Partners, representing Rebosis, was responding to a Stock Exchange News Service report indicating that the company is in severe financial distress and that asset disposal is being contemplated...
Senior Reporter
