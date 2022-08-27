×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Security guard shot as robbers flee with cash in Bushbuckridge

By TimesLIVE - 27 August 2022
A security guard who went to collect cash at a filling station in Bushbuckridge was shot by five armed robbers who fled with the cash.
GUNNED DOWN: A security guard who went to collect cash at a filling station in Bushbuckridge was shot by five armed robbers who fled with the cash.
Image: 123RF

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for five armed robbers who shot a security guard collecting cash at a filling station at Garelane in Bushbuckridge on Friday afternoon and made off with the money.

The guard entered the kiosk alone shortly before 2pm while the driver waited outside.

As the guard was about to exit the kiosk with the money trunk, one of the suspects shot him in the face.

“The suspect then grabbed the money trunk with an undisclosed [sum of] cash. He was joined by the other four suspects and ran to the road towards Shatale where they disappeared,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.

The guard was immediately transported to hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court
Media Briefing on the Impact of 100-Day Challenges on Gender-based violence

Most Read