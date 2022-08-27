For 30 years Gift of the Givers has served humanity unconditionally, contributing in a positive way to communities.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers to share with us how the past 30 years have been like for the organisation.
LISTEN | Gift of the Givers celebrate 30 years of humanitarian work
Image: Michael Pinyana
