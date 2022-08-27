×

LISTEN | Gift of the Givers celebrate 30 years of humanitarian work

27 August 2022
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, right, founder of Gift of the Givers, said he was deeply grateful to the South African public who have demonstrated love and acceptance for all that the humanitarian aid group has done and continues to do.
Image: Michael Pinyana
Image: Michael Pinyana

For 30 years Gift of the Givers has served humanity unconditionally, contributing in a positive way to communities. 

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers to share with us how the past 30 years have been like for the organisation. 

