News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Mchunu briefs media on state of water provision

By TimesLIVE - 26 August 2022

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu will on Friday give an update on the state of water provision.

Mchunu has been in office for a year and when he took over the portfolio he visited provinces to determine problems with water provision, especially delays in infrastructure projects.

He has prioritised the Giyani water project and the Nelson Mandela Bay drought-relief measures. 

