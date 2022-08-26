In little more than a year Volkswagen Group SA (VWSA) has achieved the 100,000 milestone of its new facelifted Polo at the Kariega plant.
Despite the automotive industry being plagued by semiconductor shortages and the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, VWSA hit the 100,000 mark this week.
The Kariega plant, which has been building the Polo since 2018, began production of the facelifted version on August 16 last year.
The special 100,000th vehicle is a white left-hand-drive Polo GTI destined for Germany.
Of the 100,000 vehicles, 88,163 Polos were exported to 38 countries, while 11,837 were delivered to the SA market.
VWSA has already celebrated multiple milestones around the Polo this year, reaching its 1-millionth Polo built for export in May, and the 500,000th Polo (including the facelift and the model launched in 2018) in July.
The plant builds this vehicle for all right-hand-drive markets and supplements production for left-hand-drive markets, and is the sole manufacturer worldwide of the Polo GTI.
“To reach this milestone under normal circumstances is an achievement.To do so under the difficult circumstances of the last year is an absolute testament to the dedication and perseverance of the VWSA team,” Ulrich Schwabe, production director at VWSA, said.
“I am proud of every employee who has contributed to this achievement, and I look forward to celebrating many more milestones with the VWSA family.”
HeraldLIVE
VWSA hits the 100,000 mark with its facelifted Polo
Image: Supplied
