Toddler drowns in ‘ignored’ trench

Community blames failed requests to fence incomplete municipal project for tragedy

By Riaan Marais and Simtembile Mgidi - 26 August 2022

After years of pleading to fence off an unfinished infrastructure project in the St Albans informal settlement, a mother’s worst nightmare was realised this week. 

Standing on the edge of a trench on the outskirts of the settlement, Jessica Williams described how she pulled her drowning two-year-old twins from the knee-deep water on Tuesday. ..

