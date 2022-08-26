Toddler drowns in ‘ignored’ trench
Community blames failed requests to fence incomplete municipal project for tragedy
By Riaan Marais and Simtembile Mgidi - 26 August 2022
After years of pleading to fence off an unfinished infrastructure project in the St Albans informal settlement, a mother’s worst nightmare was realised this week.
Standing on the edge of a trench on the outskirts of the settlement, Jessica Williams described how she pulled her drowning two-year-old twins from the knee-deep water on Tuesday. ..
