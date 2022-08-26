SMMEs rally around to give Oceanview woman a new home
By Roslyn Baatjies - 26 August 2022
A joint effort by the Ward 10 councillor’s office and SMMEs in the Malabar, Parkside and Cotswold areas saw a 63-year-old woman move into a new home in the Oceanview informal settlement at the weekend.
Karen Primo said receiving the keys to her new home was an answered prayer as her shack was falling apart...
