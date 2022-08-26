Nelson Mandela Bay fire station’s huge diesel bill triggers alarm bells
Outage caused by faulty municipal transformer forces officials to divert funds to power generator
A fire station in Gqeberha has been spending about R4,000 a day for the past two months on diesel to power a generator because of a protracted power outage caused by a faulty municipal transformer.
The money is being sourced from the Govan Mbeki Fire Station’s budget to fill the tanks of its fire trucks and vehicles but is quickly being depleted...
Politics Reporter
