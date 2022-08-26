Man to appear in Knysna court over Kondlo murder
A man accused of being involved in the murder of a Knysna businessman is expected to make a first appearance at the Knysna magistrate’s court on Friday.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the arrest came after an extensive investigation by Knysna detectives in collaboration with Garden Route District Crime Intelligence and a private security company...
Garden Route reporter
