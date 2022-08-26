×

Madibaz aim to create more opportunities for public speakers

By Zamandulo Malonde - 26 August 2022

Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz Debating Union, which ranks among the best in Southern Africa, is giving back to the community by honing the public speaking skills of Eastern Cape debaters at high school level. 

The team hosted a high schools’ debating tournament last week, which saw several schools from across the province gather in Gqeberha to showcase their skills...

