×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Big dreams coming true for Nelson Mandela Bay graphic designer

Sketches advertising Alliance Francaise Street Music Festival used for giant billboards advertising event

By Herald Reporter - 26 August 2022

A Nelson Mandela Bay graphic designer has seen his dream expressed in a giant way.

Tobela Pemba’s designs are featured around Nelson Mandela Bay as part of the promotional campaign for the Alliance Francaise Street Music Festival on September 3...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court
Media Briefing on the Impact of 100-Day Challenges on Gender-based violence

Most Read