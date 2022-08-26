×

Acting CFO’s accommodation to cost Knysna municipality R90,000

26 August 2022
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter

The Knynsa municipality will have to fork out R90,000 to house an acting chief financial officer from out of town as it lacks suitable candidates from within.

The deviation was debated at a special council meeting on Thursday, with acting municipal manager Johannes Jonkers describing the need to finance the stay of Londiwe Sotshede as a “special circumstance”...

